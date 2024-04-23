'He was provoked!' - Ten Hag breaks silence on Antony taunting beaten Coventry players as Man Utd boss attempts to divert attention towards Harry Maguire's FA Cup conduct
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has sought to defend Antony for his over-zealous celebration against Coventry by claiming he had been provoked.
- Ten Hag defends Antony celebration
- Claims Brazilian was provoked
- Praises Maguire reaction after victory