'The problem Liverpool have got is Florian Wirtz' - Arne Slot told £116m man is standing in way of tactical solution for Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike
Liverpool struggling for consistency with new look side
Liverpool’s summer rebuild has created a fascinating but complicated tactical dilemma for Slot, with three major attacking signings all vying for prominence. Isak, Ekitike and Wirtz arrived with enormous expectations, but their profiles overlap in ways that have made it difficult for Slot to assemble a cohesive forward line. While Ekitike has adapted quickly, and Isak is still integrating following a disrupted pre-season, Wirtz has struggled to find a consistent rhythm in the Premier League.
The German international has shown flashes of creativity but has also slowed the tempo in key moments, making Liverpool’s attack feel disjointed when all three are on the pitch together. Slot has rotated heavily to avoid overloading certain zones, but the lack of a settled attacking structure has raised questions about how the manager plans to get the most from his forwards. With Liverpool still adjusting to life under a new system, the debate around finding balance in the final third has intensified.
The issue has become even more prominent due to injuries elsewhere in the squad, which have forced Slot to struggle for stability. As a result, the pressure to find a sustainable solution has grown rapidly. Yorke believes the answer is obvious and that Liverpool already possesses the personnel to fix the issue if Slot is willing to take a risk.
Isak and Ekitike could mirror Yorke and Cole's partnership
Yorke believes Liverpool could unlock a devastating partnership if Isak and Ekitike are played together, directly comparing their potential to the legendary duo he formed with Cole. In his exclusive interview with Snabbare, he explained that the key lies in creating the right competitive dynamic within the squad. Yorke said: "You have got to create a healthy atmosphere around the place. If you create a competitive spirit where you feel like you’re competing with friends all on the same team then there’s no hatred or bad feeling there. That’s the first thing."
Yorke went on to discuss how his own rivalry with Cole fuelled their success, adding: "Coley wasn’t hateful of me coming to United. I was coming to challenge him for his position at first because I was the new signing, the new kid on the block, but he accepted that challenge. He didn’t accept that I was a better player than him. He had to believe in his own ability. He was willing to fight, and don’t forget that Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were there as well. The competition was even greater. Coley could have taken the easy option and left the club. He didn’t because he trusted his ability. That’s the second thing."
Yorke says Wirtz is a 'problem' for Liverpool and Slot
Yorke also highlighted how tactical balance naturally emerged once he and Cole began to show complementary traits, saying: "On the flip side, I was the expensive new signing but that didn’t guarantee me anything. I had to go and show what I was capable of doing. I think the gaffer got lucky because I wasn’t really a nine. I can play nine but I was more of a link player, I liked to get involved in the play, so it sorted itself out. We had two flying wingers and I could jump into pockets and Coley played as the nine. Liverpool’s players can find a solution for themselves too. That’s the third thing."
Yorke concluded by insisting the partnership could flourish if Slot is willing to try it: "Isak could be the nine. Ekitike can play wide. But you won’t know until Slot is forced into trying it. He might go that way like how Sir Alex fell into what worked for me and Coley." But he also warned of a major obstacle at Anfield, declaring: "The problem Liverpool have got is Florian Wirtz. That might cause a little bit of an issue because of the money he has come in on too. But Slot has to trust himself and trust his instincts on whether Ekitike and Isak can score goals together because they can both score goals as individuals. You’d think together they are only going to be a bigger threat for their opposition."
How will Slot handle his three-pronged situation?
Liverpool face a crucial period in the coming months as Slot continues searching for the most effective structure for his revamped frontline. The manager has shown willingness to experiment but has not yet paired Isak and Ekitike consistently in a system built specifically for two forwards. As pressure grows, Yorke’s comments may amplify calls for Slot to trial the partnership before the season reaches a decisive phase.
Florian Wirtz will remain central to the tactical debate as the German attempts to sharpen his consistency and adapt to the Premier League’s tempo. Liverpool’s staff remain confident that Wirtz will click, but patience will be tested if results fluctuate. For now, Slot must find a way to extract the best from all three players while keeping the squad balanced, competitive and aligned with his long-term tactical vision.
