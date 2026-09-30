AFP
Prime Minister Andy Burnham admits 'deep concern' over potential Manchester City ownership exit following financial verdict
Praise for City ownership
Burnham expressed his anxiety regarding a potential Manc City sale. The club were found guilty of the majority of the 115 charges they faced, including arranging "sham contracts" to disguise more than £830 million in secret funding, leading to speculation that the owners could walk away.
Asked by BBC political editor Chris Mason if he feared the owners might sell, Burnham replied: "I would be really concerned to lose them. They've been such a huge partner in the building of modern Manchester and obviously the building of Manchester City into the global force that it is."
- AFP
Everton comparison and fairness
Burnham, who served as the mayor of Greater Manchester until June, previously defended Everton when they faced points deductions for financial breaches.
He warned against premature conclusions in this current situation. Burnham said: "I remember people proclaiming Everton guilty at the time and with hindsight I think more people would say that wasn't fair, the way that was handled. So it would be wrong of me to leap to one side given the experience that I'd had before becoming prime minister." He added: "It is frustrating when people rush to judgement."
Independent regulator involvement
The newly established Independent Football Regulator has noted that the Manchester City case raises serious issues, even suggesting they could explore stripping the owners of their licence. The independent panel found that the club systematically broke rules over a nine-year period.
However, Burnham maintained his gratitude for the widespread infrastructure developments funded by the ownership, stating: "I do actually thank the City Football Group and the wider ownership for the money that they didn't just put into the Etihad [Stadium] and the campus around it but also into the city."
- Getty Images Sport
What next for Man City?
Man City strongly deny any wrongdoing and have until October 2 to submit an official appeal. With a separate sanctions hearing still to be convened to determine potential punishments, the club and their fans now face months of extreme uncertainty as this unprecedented legal battle continues.
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