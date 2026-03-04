'It wasn't pretty' - Christian Chivu admits Inter were sub-par in bore Como draw as Cesc Fabregas insists his side should have won semi-final clash

One of the primary concerns for Inter remains the fitness of captain Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine forward was a notable absentee from the matchday squad, having sustained an injury in the Champions League loss to Bodo/Glimt, and Chivu's update suggested he will not be returning to the pitch in the immediate future. The lack of a clinical edge was evident throughout the scrap with Como. Chivu acknowledged the difficult situation and the extremely limited time to prepare for the upcoming crucial derby match.

Off the pitch, the match was marked by a hostile atmosphere for Alessandro Bastoni, who was whistled by sections of the home crowd in the wake of his controversial dive against Juventus. Despite the rivalry, Fabregas took a moment to defend the Italian international. "Why does it happen? Because he plays in the strongest team in Italy," Fabregas said. "I don't know him, I've studied Inter a lot in recent years and for me he's a top player. A great guy, I think it's something for the fans. We have to protect him. Was he wrong that day? Definitely. It's something that happens, it can happen, I also made a mistake when I did what I did at San Siro. You have to apologize , they're young guys. You can always learn, he'll get over it."