Lewis O'Brien WrexhamGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Another Premier League transfer target for Wrexham! Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney ready Nottingham Forest raid for proven Championship performer Lewis O'Brien

Championship, Nottingham Forest, Premier League, Transfers

Wrexham are reportedly readying another Premier League transfer raid, with Nottingham Forest-owned midfielder Lewis O'Brien on the Red Dragons' radar.

  • Red Dragons are preparing for Championship life
  • Eager to add more experience to Parkinson's squad
  • Face recruitment battle with Welsh rivals Swansea
