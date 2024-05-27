Premier League transfer raid from Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney? Wrexham rival Championship clubs for Brighton-owned midfielder Marc Leonard as possible fee revealed
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are reportedly lining up a Premier League transfer raid, with Wrexham joining the race for Brighton’s Marc Leonard.
- Midfielder has impressed in League One
- Red Dragons heading into that division
- In the process of identifying targets