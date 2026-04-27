Premier League, take note: PSG and Bayern Munich's flying forward lines are the future of football

However, even though Bayern had ended up winning both legs, and by playing front-foot football from start to finish, Warnock had his doubts over the Germans' ability to go all the way.

"Both teams were brilliant going forward, but defensively both have been poor," the BBC Sport pundit said on Match of the Day. "If you want to win the Champions League, can you play like that?"

The obvious - and correct - answer is, yes, because Bayern's next opponents, Paris Saint-Germain, proved as much by lifting the trophy less than a year ago. What's more, during a season in which English football has moved in a very worrying direction, anyone with a real love of 'The Beautiful Game' should be grateful for the fact that one of those two teams will be in the final against either Arsenal or Atletico Madrid...