‘Everybody would love to see it happen’ - Premier League ‘scared’ of relegating Man City to the Championship in FFP case & ‘ridiculous’ £500m fine would mean nothing

Manchester City must face automatic relegation to the Championship if the independent commission finds them guilty of the 115 charges levelled against them, according to former scout Bryan King. The club has been under intense scrutiny since the Premier League initially charged City in February 2023, following a lengthy investigation into financial irregularities spanning nearly a decade.

"The only way you would teach them a lesson is to put them in the Championship," King told Football Insider. "But it's not going to happen, is it? It's not going to happen. And if they fine them a lot of money, so what? They can pay it. If they come up with a figure of £500million or something ridiculous, you know, is that going to go against the fair play thing and the money that they used to run the football club?"



