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Premier League under pressure to share the wealth! IFR threatens intervention as financial distribution row with EFL drags on
A pyramid under extreme financial pressure
The newly published 'State of the Game' report has delivered a sobering assessment of the health of the English football pyramid after an intensive 18-month forensic investigation. Despite the Premier League remaining the most lucrative domestic competition on the planet, generating staggering revenues, the wealth is not trickling down effectively enough to ensure the survival of clubs in the lower divisions.
Data within the report reveals that a staggering 94 per cent of clubs across the top five divisions in England are currently loss-making. This trend is driven by a culture of excessive short-term spending, where teams in the Championship and below are effectively gambling their long-term security in a desperate bid to keep pace with their rivals.
The IFR describes this environment as a "dangerous cocktail of rising debt and an over-reliance on owner funding," which ultimately leaves both the institutions and their loyal fanbases at significant risk of total collapse if external funding is suddenly withdrawn.
IFR warns of financial divide in English football
Furthermore, the financial gulf between tiers has created what the regulator calls "cliff-edges." A typical Premier League club now generates over eight times the revenue of a side in the Championship. This disparity is further exacerbated by the controversial system of parachute payments, which the IFR suggests encourages reckless spending among those fighting for promotion.
Lower down the ladder, the situation is even more dire; 17 clubs in the EFL and National League are incurring operating costs that exceed their total revenues even before a single penny is spent on player wages.
- AFP
The regulator warns of interventionist approach
David Kogan, the chair of the IFR, has been vocal about the need for a shift in how the game is governed to prevent a wave of insolvencies. Speaking on the current climate, Kogan noted the paradox of a sport that brings in £9bn annually yet sees nearly every club trading unprofitably. He highlighted that 32 clubs currently operate with less than 30 days of cash cover in their accounts. "So if the owner walks away or drops dead, they're insolvent and go bust," he explained to Sky Sports.
Kogan’s role carries significant weight, as the Independent Football Regulator possesses the statutory power to assess whether owners and executives are suitable to lead their clubs. He emphasised that the current era of high media rights and wealthy owners is the "moment when we need to address structural issues" before the financial "sun stops shining."
A six-point plan for sustainable growth
To combat these systemic failures, the IFR has proposed a comprehensive six-point plan designed to stabilise the pyramid. The strategy demands that clubs improve their management of financial risk by holding larger cash reserves and establishing robust contingency plans.
The regulator is also focused on protecting the Premier League’s status as the world’s leading competition while ensuring the Championship remains the premier second-tier league globally. By mitigating the impact of movement between divisions, the IFR hopes to discourage the "boom and bust" cycles that have plagued many historic clubs.
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