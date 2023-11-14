Messi Argentina GFXGetty Images/@enzojfernandez Instagram
Soham Mukherjee

The Premier League stars are here! Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez arrive for Argentina duty in style as Lionel Messi and Co prepare for Uruguay and Brazil tests

L. MessiArgentinaE. FernandezWorld Cup Qualification CONMEBOLInter Miami CFChelseaLiverpoolManchester CityPremier LeagueA. Mac AllisterJ. Alvarez

Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez arrived in style for Argentina duty to team up with Lionel Messi for Uruguay and Brazil tests.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Premier League stars join Argentina camp
  • Set to team up with Messi
  • Will face Uruguay and Brazil in the next World Cup qualifiers