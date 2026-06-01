Premier League clubs line up for Celtic star amid AC Milan interest

According to transfer reporter Sacha Tavolieri, AC Milan, who have made their interest known to the player's new representatives. While a formal bid has yet to be submitted to Celtic, the Italian club is keeping a close watch on the situation as they look to refresh their squad for the upcoming campaign.

The competition does not end in Italy, however, as several Premier League sides are also monitoring the Belgian Red Devil. Nottingham Forest are known admirers, having seen as many as three bids rejected during the January transfer window, including a final approach worth approximately £25 million.

It is expected that English clubs will return to the table now that the summer window has opened.