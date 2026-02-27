Premier League clubs learn Real Betis' asking price for star winger as Barcelona await big transfer windfall

Newcastle are reportedly leading the chase, though they face stiff competition from Aston Villa, West Ham and Everton. The Tyneside club is said to be the most advanced in their scouting, viewing Abde as the perfect profile to inject more dynamism into their wide areas ahead of a crucial summer window.

The interest isn't limited to the British Isles, as Serie A giants Napoli remain the primary continental rivals for his signature. Analysts believe that while Abde still needs to iron out minor inconsistencies in his final ball and maintain focus throughout the full 90 minutes, he is now physically and technically prepared to make the jump to a more demanding league. His standout displays in the Africa Cup of Nations have only further served to inflate his burgeoning reputation.