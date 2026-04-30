Premier League club officially announces sudden departure of manager despite four games remaining

The Clarets officially announced on Thursday that they have parted ways with the former England midfielder by mutual consent. The decision follows a disappointing campaign that saw the Clarets' relegation back to the Championship confirmed last week after a 1-0 home defeat to Manchester City.

In an official club statement, Burnley said: "Scott Parker has left his position as head coach of Burnley Football Club by mutual consent. The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Scott for his professionalism, dedication and contribution. He leaves with the respect and gratitude of everyone connected with Burnley Football Club. The process of appointing a new permanent head coach ahead of the 2026-27 season has begun."