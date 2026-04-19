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Premier League clarifies why Gabriel escaped red card for 'headbutt' on Erling Haaland in Arsenal's defeat to Man City
Premier League explain why VAR upheld referee's call
Gabriel clashed with Haaland in the second half, seemingly pushing his head into the Norwegian striker. However, referee Anthony Taylor issued only a yellow card, a decision supported by VAR official John Brooks. The Premier League Match Centre released an official statement on X to clarify the situation, stating: "The referee's call of no red card was checked and confirmed by VAR - with the action from Gabriel deemed not to be excessively aggressive or violent."
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Pundits stunned by lenient officiating
The controversial ruling left many observers baffled, with former Arsenal winger Perry Groves insisting that Gabriel had been let off the hook. Reacting on talkSPORT GameDay Live, Groves said: "Haaland does well actually because he doesn't react whatsoever… I think Gabriel has really got away one. He thought that Haaland was out of reach but obviously he wasn't."
Ex-Newcastle manager Alan Pardew also expressed his disbelief, recalling his own stadium ban for a similar offence in 2014, stating: "I got fined 150 grand for that so you know where my feelings are there. He definitely put his head in a place he shouldn't have, a bit like myself."
How did Haaland react?
Haaland, who was also booked for his part in the altercation, offered a diplomatic view on the incident after the game. When asked if Gabriel should have been sent off, he told Sky Sports: "I think if I fell on the floor, which I will not do unless someone really attacks me, it will maybe be a red card. I'm not sure. But it is what it is, I will not fall on the floor. Yellow card for me, I'm not sure why, he comes up to my face. But it is what it is."
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Title race dynamics shift significantly
The contentious decision ultimately did not prevent Manchester City from claiming a vital victory that drastically shifts the momentum in the title race. Pep Guardiola's side have now accumulated 67 points from 32 matches, closing the gap at the top of the table. Arsenal currently remain in first place with 70 points, having played 33 games, but their advantage looks increasingly fragile.
City will aim to capitalise on their vital game in hand when they travel to face Burnley on Wednesday night, potentially wiping out the deficit. Meanwhile, Arsenal desperately need to bounce back and rediscover their winning form as they prepare to host Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium next Saturday.