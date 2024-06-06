Predicting Nigeria XI against South Africa - Who comes in for deadly Victor Osimhen?

The Super Eagles face Bafana Bafana in a must win game in Uyo after drawing their opening two Group C matches.

Nigeria will host South Africa in Uyo on Friday in a 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier going for nothing less than a win.

However, coach Finidi George - who is in charge of his first competitive game after taking being confirmed as Jose Peseiro's successor, will have to do without Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen who is nursing an injury.

Captain William Troost-Ekong and Kenneth Omeruo are also missing due to fitness concerns.

GOAL predicts how the former Super Eagles international might line up his arsenal against the Hugo Broos-led side.