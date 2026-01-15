AFP
'That's a possibility' - Unai Emery backed for Man Utd job as he is labelled 'safe pair of hands' after fine work at Aston Villa
A new era for Man Utd
As United begin their search for yet another permanent manager following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim, Arsenal legend Campbell has weighed in on the credentials required to succeed in the Old Trafford hot seat. With Michael Carrick now holding the fort until the end of the season, speculation is rife regarding who will be the next long-term appointment. According to Campbell, the answer may lie within the Premier League, specifically at Villa Park, where Emery has rebuilt his reputation as one of Europe’s most astute tacticians.
Speaking to Paddy Power, Campbell outlined the specific personality traits that the United hierarchy must prioritise. He argues that the club has moved past the need for risky appointments and requires a figure who can bridge the gap between the boardroom and the terraces. For Campbell, Emery fits this mould perfectly, offering a blend of tactical intelligence and the thick skin necessary to survive at an elite club.
Emery possesses the 'big club' mentality United crave
Campbell believes that Emery is a genuine "possibility" for the role, citing the Spaniard’s impressive body of work at Aston Villa as evidence of his suitability. Since returning to England, Emery has transformed Villa from relegation candidates into European contenders, displaying a level of consistency that has been sorely lacking at Old Trafford.
"I honestly think United need someone who can appease those above and also show the fans they’re in safe hands," Campbell explained. "Someone who understands football like Unai Emery at Villa - that’s a possibility. Someone like him who’s proven and can handle big-club scenarios."
This endorsement highlights a shift in perception regarding Emery. While his tenure at Arsenal was mixed, his subsequent success winning the Europa League with Villarreal and his revolution at Aston Villa have proven his ability to organise teams and manage high expectations.
The Klopp dream and the Tuchel abrasive factor
In his assessment of the managerial landscape, Campbell also touched upon two German heavyweights: Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel. He admitted that in an ideal world, Klopp would be the perfect fit for the Red Devils, but acknowledged the reality that the former Liverpool boss’s allegiance to Anfield makes such a move impossible.
"If Jurgen Klopp hadn’t been at Liverpool, he would be perfect for them but that’s not going to happen," Campbell said. "The personality, someone who’s been there before. That type of human being."
With Klopp out of the running, Campbell turned his attention to Thomas Tuchel, another name frequently linked with the vacancy. While acknowledging Tuchel’s tactical acumen, Campbell warned that the former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss comes with baggage. "I can see Thomas Tuchel too but he rubs people up the wrong way sometimes," he noted. However, he pondered whether this abrasive nature might actually be the medicine United need. "Maybe that’s the kind of manager they want. Maybe it doesn’t matter if he ruffles some feathers."
Carrick's chance to repeat the Solskjaer effect
For now, the job belongs to Carrick. The former midfielder has been handed the reins for the remainder of the season, a decision that Campbell views as a sensible "change" from the previous regime. Interestingly, Campbell sees a direct parallel between Carrick’s appointment and the interim spell of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, suggesting that the newly-appointed coach has a genuine shot at the permanent job if he can string results together.
"They wanted a change, a good move to have something different," Campbell said. "They knew what they were getting with Solskjaer. They’ll give [Carrick] enough slack to see what he can do. If he does really well, he’ll do a Solskjaer and do it for another year. It’s all on results."
Solskjaer famously turned a caretaker spell into a permanent gig through an incredible run of form, and Campbell believes the United board are open to history repeating itself if Carrick can stabilise the ship.
Ultimately, Campbell’s verdict on the situation at United is one of weary familiarity. He described the club as being "stuck in a loop" of hiring and firing, unable to break the cycle that has defined the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. He dismissed the shock surrounding Ruben Amorim’s departure, arguing that the Portuguese coach’s position had become "untenable" long before the axe fell.
"In the end, Amorim's position was untenable, just a matter of time," Campbell observed. "Why are people constantly surprised at how big Man United is?"
