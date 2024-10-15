Portugal player ratings vs Scotland: Cristiano Ronaldo's time is running out! CR7 & Bruno Fernandes fire blanks as super Craig Gordon saves Scots in Nations League stalemate

It was a hugely frustrating night for the away side as they met a solid Scottish defence at Hampden Park.

Portugal faltered in their most recent Nations League outing, drawing 0-0 away at Scotland.

It was a frustrating night for Roberto Martinez's men, who struggled with their finishing against the Tartan Army.

There were chances for the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Jota, but the Al-Nassr man in particular did not have his shooting boots on.

Scotland also had their share of attacks, especially in the first half. Their pressing caught Portugal out a few times and Scott McTominay had a huge opportunity to score early on.

In the second half, it was virtually all Portugal, but for a few breaks from the hosts. Martinez introducing Rafael Leao, Bernardo Silva and Ruben Neves gave his side total control, but they still could not find the breakthrough.

Overall, Scotland will be happy with the point, while their opponents will be frustrated with the result, ending their perfect start to the new Nations League campaign.

GOAL rates Portugal's players from Hampden Park...