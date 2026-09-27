Portugal player ratings vs Norway: Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos strike to secure vital victory in Oslo

Diogo Costa - 8/10

A vital performance from the Porto shot-stopper, who was far busier than he would have liked. Costa produced five crucial saves to keep Norway at bay, particularly during a first-half siege where the hosts dominated possession. While he could do little to prevent Haaland's close-range finish in the 51st minute, his positioning and handling were faultless throughout the remainder of the contest.

Nuno Mendes - 7/10

Mendes provided his usual athletic presence on the left flank, balancing his defensive duties against the threat of Antonio Nusa. He was part of a backline that was forced into deep blocks, contributing to the team's high clearance count. His recovery pace was essential in transition, preventing Norway from exploiting the space behind Portugal's midfield pivot.

Renato Veiga - 6/10

Tasked with the unenviable job of shackling Haaland, Veiga had a mixed evening. He showed great physicality in the first half but was occasionally caught out by the movement of Norway's front three.

Ruben Dias - 7/10

The captain led by example, directing a defensive unit that faced 20 shots. Dias was central to the 32 clearances made by the team, constantly putting his body on the line. He received a yellow card in the 88th minute for a tactical foul, a necessary intervention to halt a dangerous late counter-attack by the Norwegians.

Joao Cancelo - 6/10

Cancelo was more restrained than usual in his attacking forays, reflecting the tactical demands of the match. He struggled at times dealing with Norway's wide rotations on his flank, but remained disciplined in his positioning throughout, delivering a performance that required high levels of concentration.