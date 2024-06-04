Portugal player ratings vs Finland: Bruno Fernandes steps up in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence as Selecao secure convincing Euro 2024 warm-up victory

The Man Utd captain stole the show as Roberto Martinez's side tuned up for this summer's tournament in Germany

Portugal warmed up for Euro 2024 with a topsy-turvy 4-2 win over Finland. The hosts, who were without Cristiano Ronaldo, cruised into a 3-0 lead after dominating proceedings but threatened to throw it away late on when substitute Teemu Pukki scored twice to set up a nervy finish.

Lively winger Francisco Conceicao played a starring role for the hosts, winning a penalty for Diogo Jota to make it 2-0 and then teeing up Bruno Fernandes for Portugal's third of the night. The Porto winger then helped seal the deal by producing another assist for the Manchester United captain to finally see off Finland late on.

