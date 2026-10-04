Portugal player ratings vs Norway: Joao Cancelo and Goncalo Ramos spare Francisco Conceicao’s blushes

Portugal extended their winning streak in UEFA Nations League Group 4 with a resilient display against a stubborn Norway side. The match began with a tactical stalemate, but the visitors broke the deadlock in the 36th minute when Kristoffer Ajer rose highest to meet a Martin Oedegaard delivery. The response from the hosts was swift; just two minutes later, Joao Cancelo restored parity following excellent work from Nuno Mendes, ensuring the sides went into the interval level at 1-1.
The second half saw Portugal dominate possession, registering an expected goals (xG) value of 1.95 compared to Norway's 0.59. The pressure finally told in the 79th minute when Goncalo Ramos found the net after being set up by Joao Felix. However, the final stages were marred by disciplinary issues. Francisco Conceicao received two yellow cards in quick succession to be sent off in the 86th minute, leaving Portugal to navigate a nervy finish with ten men, ultimately secured despite a late booking for captain Bruno Fernandes.