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‘Very natural’ - How Portugal will manage Cristiano Ronaldo at 2026 World Cup as Roberto Martinez admits international methods are different to club coaching
Natural management for a legendary figure
Portugal boss Martinez has dismissed concerns regarding the physical management of Ronaldo ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
Speaking following the announcement of his squad for the tournament, Martinez emphasised that the internal handling of the Al-Nassr superstar is progressing without complication or forced structures.
When asked how the veteran's minutes and fitness would be overseen, Martinez was clear in his assessment. "The management is with a lot of naturalness. In a World Cup, a pattern that follows the club, the age, there is none of that. Everyone is focused and we have to manage the day-to-day well, that's all," the coach explained to reporters.
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International versus club coaching methods
Martinez highlighted a significant distinction between the way players are handled in domestic leagues compared to the high-stakes environment of a summer tournament.
While club coaches must account for long-term fatigue over a nine-month season, the World Cup requires a more immediate, reactive approach based on the present moment rather than biological age.
The former Everton and Belgium manager believes the condensed nature of the competition allows for a different set of rules. He stated: "We can talk about many dreams, but we only have three games to start with, that is our World Cup. And we need to manage those three in the best possible way."
Building on a solid foundation
Since taking the reins of the Portugal national team, Martinez has worked extensively with Ronaldo and the core of the squad. He pointed to the data and psychological understanding built over the last couple of years as the primary tool for managing his players during the journey in North America. The coach feels the rapport between the staff and the captain is strong enough to navigate the challenges of the tournament. "We already have a lot of information, we are talking about almost 40 games together," Martinez noted. "Now it's about managing the group during the World Cup, something natural."
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Focusing on collective talent and commitment
While Ronaldo remains the focal point for many, Martinez remains adamant that the success of the campaign rests on the unity and commitment of the entire 27-man roster.
Wrapping up his thoughts on the squad's preparation, Martinez added: "We believe a lot in the commitment and talent of our players to do that well."
It seems the plan is simple: treat every player, including their iconic No.7, according to the needs of the next 90 minutes in the quest for glory.