Porto most expensive sales - How Portuguese giants made over €1.3 billion in outgoing transfers

Luis Diaz, Eder Militao, Radamel Falcao and James Rodriguez are among the names Porto have sold on for big money over the years

Portuguese giants Porto have earned a reputation as one of Europe's top producers of young talents over the years.

The Dragons' excellent youth academy and worldwide scouting network allows the Primeira Liga champions to bring in promising players and provide them with a platform to improve before selling them on for major profits.

James Rodriguez, Radamel Falcao, Hulk and Eder Militao are some of the mega stars who have come to prominence at Porto before moving on to bigger and better things.

Like their arch-rivals Sporting CP, Porto invest heavily in their youth academy to give the youngsters the best facilities and coaching to help them on their way to fulfilling their potential.

But, who is their most expensive sale?

Let's take a look!

Season Biggest sale Fee Total sales 2022-23 Vitinha €41.5M €86M/£77.40M 2021-22 Luis Diaz €47M €72.25M/£65.03M 2020-21 Fabio Silva €40M €76.15M/£68.54M 2019-20 Eder Militao €50M €88M/£79.20M 2018-19 Ricardo Pereira €22M €72.55M/£65.30M 2017-18 Andre Silva €38M €70.20M/£63.18M 2016-17 Maicon €5.75M €15.06M/£13.55M 2015-16 Jackson Martinez €35M €140.65M/£126.59M 2014-15 Eliaquim Mangala €45M €95.96M/£86.36M 2013-14 James Rodriguez €45M €81.42M/£73.28M 2012-13 Hulk €40M €73.84M/£66.46M 2011-12 Radamel Falcao €40M €46.80M/£42.12M 2010-11 Bruno Alves €22M €38.78M/£34.90M 2009-10 Lisandro Lopez €24M €72.80M/£65.60M 2008-09 Ricardo Quaresma €24.6M €55M/£49.50M 2007-08 Anderson €31.5M €71.35M/£64.22M 2006-07 Diego €6M €10.83M/£9.74M 2005-06 Maniche €16M €48.80M/£43.92M 2004-05 Ricardo Carvalho €30M €95.25M/£85.73M 2003-04 Helder Postiga €9M €10M/£9M 2002-03 Jorge Andrade €13M €18.20M/£16.38M 2001-02 Esquerdinha €3M €3M/£2.70M 2000-01 Jardel €17M €17.05M/£15.35M TOTAL €1.36B/£1.22B

