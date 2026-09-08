Erling Haaland double secures Man City victory against Porto in the Champions League

City dominated the match from the outset, carrying over their strong domestic form after three straight Premier League wins. Teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi impressed on his first senior start for the club in midfield.

Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa prevented a heavier defeat with a series of excellent first-half saves. The Portuguese international twice denied Haaland with superb reflex stops while keeping out efforts from Phil Foden and Antoine Semenyo.

Despite Costa's heroic efforts, Porto struggled to mount any sustained threat against the City defence. The host side failed to register a single shot during a dominant opening 45 minutes from the visitors.