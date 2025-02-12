Portland Timbers reportedly trade star Evander to FC Cincinnati for $12 million, with RC Lens midfielder David Da Costa set to replace him

USA Today ImagesJacob SchneiderPortland Timbers reportedly trade star Evander to FC Cincinnati for $12 million, with RC Lens midfielder David Da Costa set to replace himEvander FerreiraPortland TimbersMajor League SoccerTransfersLensFC CincinnatiD. CostaDa Costa will cost a reported $6 million, while Evander departs after a career-best season in the Pacific NorthwestArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPortland reportedly trade Evander to FCC for $12MRC Lens' David Da Costa will replace himTrade result of a domino effect from Lucho Acosta moveGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games now