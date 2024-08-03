'Cheesy but very heartfelt' - Ruud van Nistelrooy meets special fan as pop star Robbie Williams reveals how he 'begged' Man Utd legend for a picture and shares touching story about dog he named after former striker
Pop star Robbie Williams revealed how he 'almost begged' Ruud van Nistelrooy for a picture as the Manchester United fan ran into the Dutch legend.
- Robbie Williams meets Van Nistelrooy
- Tells story about naming his dog after legend
- Dutch coach currently with Man Utd