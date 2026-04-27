AFP
Police confirm 16 Leeds fans reported for consideration of prosecution after homophobic chanting in Chelsea FA Cup tie
Metropolitan Police take action over Wembley abuse
The Metropolitan Police have revealed that 16 Leeds United supporters were reported for consideration of prosecution following incidents of homophobic chanting during the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley. The match was marred by reports of discriminatory slurs in and around the ground.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police stated: “Sunday’s FA Cup Semi-Final between Leeds and Chelsea at Wembley passed off largely without incident. There were 14 arrests in or around the stadium for offences including GBH (grievous bodily harm), ABH (actual bodily harm), affray, assault on an emergency worker, common assault and tailgating. A further 18 people were not arrested but will be reported for consideration of prosecution for other offences. This includes 16 Leeds fans who were seen and heard to be engaged in homophobic chanting.”
- Getty Images Sport
The legal crackdown on homophobic slurs
The focus on homophobic chanting follows the Crown Prosecution Service's 2022 decision to designate the ‘rent boy’ chant as a homophobic slur, which has frequently been aimed at Chelsea players and supporters over the years. This classification means individuals found guilty of using the phrase can be prosecuted for hate crimes, a stance the authorities are now actively enforcing at major sporting events across the United Kingdom.
Club addresses disgusting Savile taunts
Beyond the arrests for homophobic slurs, the match was also reportedly affected by chants referencing the late sex offender Jimmy Savile. Leeds United have been vocal in their condemnation of these chants, which are frequently directed at their fanbase by opposition supporters, while also criticising retaliatory responses from their own followers.
A Leeds United spokesperson previously told The Athletic: “The club’s supporters are subjected to these sickening taunts at every match by opposition fans, which should not be happening in today’s game and are a disgrace to the victims of Jimmy Savile’s abuse. Equally, the club disapproves of retaliatory chants from our own supporters.” The club has called for such references to be formally categorised as tragedy chanting to allow for tougher prosecution.
- Getty Images Sport
On-pitch drama adds to Wembley tensions
The atmosphere at Wembley was already fraught due to events on the pitch, including a major refereeing talking point when Dominic Calvert-Lewin appeared to pull the hair of Marc Cucurella but escaped a red card. The physical nature of the game, combined with the historical rivalry between the two sets of supporters, created a volatile environment in front of over 82,000 fans.
Chelsea eventually secured a 1-0 victory thanks to an Enzo Fernandez header, booking their place in the final against Manchester City on May 16. With the final on the horizon, the FA and local police forces are expected to maintain a zero-tolerance policy toward the kind of discriminatory chanting that overshadowed this semi-final encounter.