Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
Villarreal CF v RC Deportivo de A Coruna - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Alvino Hanafi

Super Depor 2.0 Super Auba! Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang breaks Bebeto record in Deportivo win

Deportivo de A Coruna
P. Aubameyang
LaLiga
Villarreal
A. Hidalgo

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang spearheaded a new era for Deportivo La Coruna, breaking Bebeto's historic club record by scoring in his fourth consecutive debut match. The Gabonese forward grabbed a goal and two assists as the Galician side secured a statement win against Champions League opposition.

  • Super Depor 2.0 Super Auba!

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang proved he belongs in another galaxy after inspiring Deportivo La Coruna to a brilliant victory over Champions League opponents. The veteran striker grabbed a goal and provided two assists as the Galician side announced their return to top-flight prominence.

    Aubameyang set up Luismi for the equalizer before setting up Eddahchouri for Deportivo's second goal.

    He sealed the performance late in the match, capitalizing on a defensive error to score for the fourth consecutive game since making his debut.


    • Advertisement
  • imago-sport-1082427200.jpgNurPhoto

    Auba eclipses Bebeto's historic record

    Aubameyang's late strike officially surpassed legendary club icons Bebeto, Makaay, Pandiani, Rabade, Elicegui, and Pahino, who all scored in their first three games for Deportivo.

    Speaking after the match, manager Antonio Hidalgo could not contain his admiration for the forward's work rate and positive influence in the dressing room.

    "You have to see how he trains and the smile he puts on everyone," Hidalgo said. "I’m lucky to have hungry, high-quality players. We have to keep working hard and fight for another three points against Getafe."


  • Gimenez solidifies defensive foundation

    Deportivo's victory was bolstered by Jose Maria Gimenez, who made his debut in the starting lineup after only one training session. Partnering Noubi in central defence, the Uruguayan brought instant leadership and stability to the backline, while Casado and Adama also made second-half debuts.

    Hidalgo labelled the result a "brutal victory" against a elite side, while maintaining that survival remains the club's ultimate target.

    "This is a long road, we're getting closer to safety," Hidalgo explained. "You have to be brave, and we have both bravery and a clinical edge, and that's a great asset."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • imago-sport-1082435171.jpgDeFodi Images

    Getafe test next for Super Depor

    With momentum building around Super Depor 2.0 and Aubameyang operating at a record-breaking level, the squad now shifts focus to their next league fixture.

    Hidalgo intends to channel the enthusiasm inside the dressing room to secure survival as quickly as possible.

    Deportivo will aim to keep their strong form going when they travel to face Getafe in their next top-flight outing.

Champions League
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Villarreal crest
Villarreal
VIL
LaLiga
Getafe crest
Getafe
GET
Deportivo de A Coruna crest
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR