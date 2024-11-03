This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

IMAGN WATCH: Philadelphia Union wonderkid, future Manchester City starlet Cavan Sullivan scores long-range banger in MLS Next Pro playoffs Philadelphia Union Major League Soccer MLS NEXT Pro C. Sullivan The Man City-bound attacking midfielder found the net from distance to secure an Eastern Conference championship for the Union's MLS Next Pro side Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Sullivan scored from 35 yards out in 4-0 win

Has found the net five times in MLS Next Pro

Reportedly set for big-money move to Man City in 2027