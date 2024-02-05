Phil Parkinson promises Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney he will find ‘solutions’ after recording unwanted first as Wrexham boss

Chris Burton
Phil Parkinson Wrexham Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenneyGetty
WrexhamPhil ParkinsonLeague Two

Phil Parkinson has promised to find “solutions” after suffering back-to-back league defeats for the first time as manager of Wrexham.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Red Dragons suffered loss at Salford
  • Also came unstuck against Newport
  • Slipped out of top three in League Two

Editors' Picks