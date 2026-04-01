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Phil Foden receives clear warning from Thomas Tuchel on World Cup hopes as England boss says Man City star 'struggles' to show quality on the pitch
Foden faces World Cup squad uncertainty
Foden's participation in the tournament in the United States this June appears to be in serious doubt. Despite being a big name in the Premier League with City, his long-standing struggle to replicate his club exploits for the Three Lions has left Tuchel questioning his effectiveness. The warning comes in the wake of an underwhelming send-off series, which yielded a 1-1 draw with Uruguay and a 1-0 defeat to Japan. He has scored just four goals in 49 caps, compared to 110 strikes in 360 games for City.
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Tuchel explains disconnect on the pitch
When questioned about the underwhelming displays against Uruguay and Japan, the manager was candid about the disconnect between the player's talent and his output. Highlighting a persistent issue, he delivered a full assessment of the situation without holding back.
"He tried everything. I would say he was excellent in camp but, yeah, he struggles to show it on the pitch," he said.
The German elaborated on the frustration of seeing the attacker excel behind the scenes, adding: "He didn’t have a lot of minutes for City recently. Then he came to camp with the brightest smile and was so good in training and I thought he will just surprise us and will play with the same verve and excitement but he struggles to have the full impact."
No guaranteed spot for the playmaker
The most damning assessment came when the tactician was asked if he could realistically justify selecting a player who is currently finding it difficult to perform under the international spotlight. He did not shy away from the possibility of a high-profile omission. Stating his position clearly, he noted: "I can. But the question would be if we will. It is not a guarantee that he will come." With intense competition for places in the attacking midfield and winger positions before the final squad announcement on May 20, his lack of goal contributions is becoming a highly significant factor.
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What next for Foden?
The 25-year-old must refocus on City if he is to boost his hopes of making Tuchel's final squad. Trailing Premier League leaders Arsenal by nine points, the club won the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 victory over the Gunners in the final but exited Europe to Real Madrid.
He hopes to beat Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-final on April 4, aiming to secure his England spot for World Cup Group L matches against Croatia on June 17, Ghana on June 23 and Panama on June 27.