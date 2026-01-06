Getty
Petr Cech makes shock return to football as Chelsea icon reunites with John Terry at Baller League UK - but 43-year-old left red-faced after conceding 'goal of the season'
Cech's career and life after football
Cech enjoyed plenty of success when lining up alongside ex-England captain Terry at Stamford Bridge. He took in 494 appearances for the Blues between 2004 and 2015, claiming four Premier League titles and a Champions League crown. He is considered to be one of the finest keepers to have ever graced the English top-flight.
A distinguished playing career was brought to a close on the books of Arsenal in 2019. Cech has, however, turned his hand to ice hockey since then while also gracing the odd exhibition game - such as a meeting between Chelsea and Liverpool legends in the summer of 2025.
Terry's 26ers dumped out of Baller League
He dusted off his iconic protective cap to step back between the sticks in six-a-side competition at the Copper Box Arena in London. Cech had been invited to that event by fellow Chelsea icon Terry, who is manager of the 26ers team.
They required a back-up keeper after seeing regular starter Serine Sanneh suffer an unfortunate injury. He had made headlines recently when meeting up with old friend Cole Palmer at Chelsea’s training ground and expressing a desire to compete for a pro contract.
The 26ers will have felt as though they were in safe hands after turning to Cech, with victory against Rukkas FC enough to keep them in contention for the 2025-26 Baller League UK crown. They were, however, to drop precious points in a 2-2 draw.
Cech was beaten by one stunning effort, which was dubbed a 'goal of the season' contender by Baller League, with the Premier League title winner left floored and flapping at fresh air as a spectacular solo run ended with the ball being flicked over his head and into the back of the net.
The 26ers finished the regular Baller League season in fifth place, just one point outside the top four and a finals berth. That will be a source of disappointment to Terry, who has been a lively presence at the Copper Box this season.
Managerial vacancy at Chelsea
He will now be an interested observer as former employers in west London look to appoint a new permanent boss. Chelsea parted company with Enzo Maresca on New Year’s Day, having seen the Italian guide them to Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup triumphs in 2025.
Terry has been mooted by some as the ideal candidate to take over, having previously worked as an assistant coach at Aston Villa. Television presenter Richard Keys posted on social media: “If I’m a Chelsea fan I want to see JT given a go. He’s a Chelsea man to the core - has served time elsewhere & there’s no reason he can’t do what [Frank] Lampard is doing at Coventry - with better tools.”
Terry, though, quickly distanced himself from a role at the Bridge when saying in a TikTok post of his own: “Enzo Maresca has just been sacked by Chelsea and to be honest I’m completely shocked, I didn’t see it coming. I know things of late haven’t been how he would like. You can see and hear that there’s been tension.
“I’ve had so many phone calls this morning after the news and everyone expects me to know what’s happening. I haven’t got a clue what’s happening, I’m not involved in the first team so I don’t know. Just my opinion from afar, there’s clearly been tension between the manager and the owner and they’ve come to this decision.”
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Chelsea, who battled their way to a dramatic 1-1 draw at Manchester City last time out under the caretaker guidance of U21 boss Calum McFarlane, are expected to hand their reins to ex-Derby and Hull City manager Liam Rosenior - who has been working with their sister club in France, Strasbourg.
