A perfect start for Vincent Kompany! Harry Kane and Thomas Muller among the goals for Bayern Munich as Michael Olise gets assist just two minutes into debut in easy DFB-Pokal win against Ulm Bayern Munich Harry Kane Ulm vs Bayern Munich Ulm DFB-Pokal

Bayern Munich got the Vincent Kompany era off to a winning start as they beat second-tier side Ulm 4-0 to reach the second round of the DFB-Pokal.