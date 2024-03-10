Pep Guardiola delivers worrying update on Ederson after seeing Man City No.1 limp off during Liverpool draw as he looks ahead to 'difficult' clash with new Premier League leaders Arsenal
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has provided a worrying update on Ederson, who limped off after giving away a penalty against Liverpool.
- Ederson goes off injured
- City and Liverpool surrender title initiative to Arsenal
- Gunners remain top of the league