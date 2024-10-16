'You ruined football!' - Italy legend blames Pep Guardiola for being 'unable to find a team for four years' as Man City boss breaks down laughing during boozy dinner meeting
Former Italy and Bayern Munich striker Luca Toni joked with Pep Guardiola that it was the Manchester City coach's fault he could not find a team.
- Guardiola met with fellow ex-Brescia star
- Toni joked that coach ruined his career
- Man City boss used Haaland in response