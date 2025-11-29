Pep Guardiola reveals what he told Erling Haaland in tense exchange after Man City's win over Leeds

In what proved to be a frustrating outing for Haaland, the striker was unable to add to his remarkable goal tally in 2025-26. Despite playing the full 90 minutes, the 25-year-old - the league’s top scorer with 14 goals in just 13 games - failed to find the back of the net against strugglers Leeds, whom his father, Alf Inge Haaland, played for between 1997 and 2000.

Disappointed after his bid to become the fastest player to score 100 Premier League goals was prolonged, Haaland was then involved in a tense discussion with Guardiola after the final whistle.

After appearing to get his point across, the former Borussia Dortmund attacker then tried to walk away before being hugged twice by the City manager, who was equally keen to express his feelings. Both Haaland and Guardiola had smiles on their faces after their chat eventually came to an end.

