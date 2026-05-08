'Close but not done' - Pep Guardiola addresses Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol contract talks as Man City eye extensions for duo

Guardiola confirmed that there has been progress in discussions regarding Foden's contract extension, and hoping that Gvardiol will extend his contract soon despite only just recovering from injury. Sky Sports reported on Thursday evening that talks over a new long-term deal are already underway with the defender.

"I asked my sporting director, they [with Foden] are close. Hopefully it is going to happen. But still it is not done," he told reporters.

About Gvardiol's contract, Guardiola added: "I have no info. I would love Gvardiol to stay here. It is not easy to find a player like him so hopefully he can stay."