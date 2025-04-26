Are Pep Guardiola & Patrick Vieira behind Como's success? Cesc Fabregas hails two 'role models' ahead of first managerial meeting with ex-Arsenal midfielder
Como's Cesc Fabregas has spoken glowingly about Pep Guardiola and Patrick Vieira, as the young manager prepares for a battle with his old team-mate.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Fabregas' Como take on Vieira and Genoa
- He and Guardiola are 'role models'
- Both sides can confirm safety from relegation