'Okay, think about it' - Pep Guardiola issues barbed response to Julian Alvarez transfer hint & admits Kevin De Bruyne could follow David Silva route out of Man City
Pep Guardiola gave a cutting response to Julian Alvarez's recent transfer hint and admitted that Kevin De Bruyne could still leave Manchester City.
- Alvarez & De Bruyne's futures up in the air
- Both could head out of the club this summer
- Guardiola shared updates