Pep Guardiola is right: Erling Haaland is on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's level when it comes to goal-scoring - and he hasn't even reached his peak

The Norwegian is ahead of schedule in his mission to out-score the two greats of the modern game after a refreshing summer away from the game

Earlier this year, Erling Haaland was asked whether he would have to wait for Lionel Messi to retire for him to start winning the Ballon d'Or and The FIFA Best awards. The Norwegian was unsure, but was happy to hail Messi as the greatest player of all time.

Messi has won eight Ballons d'Or and even when he does retire, he might be impossible to overhaul. Messi looks set to be the standard bearer long after he hangs up his boots, as does five-time Golden Ball winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

But just a few days ago, Pep Guardiola was happy to put Haaland on the same pedestal as the two players who are largely regarded as the best players of the 21st century, albeit with an important caveat.

Haaland had just scored the first goal of City's Premier League campaign, just as he did in the previous two seasons, with Chelsea the victims this time. It was the Norwegian's 91st goal in 100 games at City, and Guardiola gave that moment to shower him with the highest praise of all.