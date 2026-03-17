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Pedro Porro speaks out on Igor Tudor subbing Antonin Kinsky after just 17 minutes in Tottenham's Champions League humiliation at Atletico Madrid
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Nightmare in Madrid
The Champions League match at the Metropolitano last Tuesday saw Tottenham manager Tudor make a bold goalkeeper change inside the first 17 minutes. With Atletico Madrid leading 3-0, the Croatian coach substituted Kinsky, a move rarely seen without an injury. While Kinsky was responsible for two early goals, the substitution's speed shocked fans and pundits. The gamble to stop the bleeding backfired as Spurs lost 5-2, leaving the squad to recover from a chaotic European night.
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Porro explains Tudor’s logic
In an interview with the Spanish newspaper AS, Porro insisted that the squad fully supported Tudor’s intervention, viewing it as an act of mercy rather than a public execution. "From my point of view, the coach did the right thing; he wanted to protect him," the Spaniard explained. "We didn't think he took him off because he'd made two mistakes. That's the message I gave Tony - that in football, many things can happen. It’s about getting back up; there is no other way."
Rallying round the young keeper
The fallout from such a high-profile humiliation could have been career-defining for a young player like Kinsky, but the Tottenham dressing room has rallied to ensure he remains focused. "Many teammates sent him messages, and his spirits have lifted. I see Kinsky doing well; he's eager and motivated," Porro assured.
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A chance for immediate redemption
Spurs will host Atletico in the return leg on Wednesday night, looking for a historic comeback. Kinsky may not start this match, but his team-mates certainly support him. Since Spurs need a near-miracle to win on aggregate, their defensive unit's mental resilience will be tested against a confident Atletico side.
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