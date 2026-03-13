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Pedro Neto faces disciplinary double whammy! Chelsea winger slapped with Premier League ban as he awaits punishment for PSG ball boy shove
Neto sees red at Arsenal
Neto received two yellow cards during the 2-1 loss at the Emirates on March 1 - the first for dissent following Jurrien Timber’s opener, and the second for a cynical foul on Gabriel Martinelli to thwart a counter-attack. Despite his protests to referee Darren England, the winger eventually headed down the tunnel, leaving Chelsea a man down for the final 20 minutes and stoppage time.
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European nightmare in Paris
The domestic ban is only half of the story for Neto, who is under investigation for pushing a ball boy during the Blues' 5-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in midweek. Frustrated in the final moments, Neto shoved the youngster over while trying to retrieve the ball. UEFA has confirmed disciplinary proceedings for "unsporting behaviour", leaving the winger facing a potential retrospective suspension for the crucial second leg at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.
Neto issues heartfelt apology
Following the incident, Neto expressed deep regret. "I want to apologise. I already spoke with him. It was the heat of the moment... I gave him a little push, and that cannot happen. I saw that I hurt him; I’m not like this," he told TNT Sports. He used team-mate Vitinha to translate his apology, adding: "I said sorry like 35 times. I didn’t understand his French but he was laughing, so I think he knew it was a heat-of-the-moment thing."
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Rosenior: Learning from mistakes
Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Newcastle United on Saturday evening, manager Liam Rosenior addressed the concerns regarding Neto’s recent conduct. "I've seen the incident back now, it doesn't look good... I understand Pedro's perspective. He wants to get the ball back in play as quickly as possible. He wants to win for the club," Rosenior said. He emphasised the importance of accountability, noting: "What I was so impressed with him was for him... he wanted to apologise straight away. Whether it's a goalkeeper, whether it's me as a manager or a player, we make mistakes. It's about learning from those mistakes."
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