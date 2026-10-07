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'I leave proud' - Barcelona and Chelsea legend Pedro retires from football at 39
A legendary journey concludes
One of football's most humble and successful serial winners has officially called time on his playing days. Pedro, the man who won it all for club and country - lifting both the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 with Spain - announced his retirement on Wednesday at the age of 39.
The announcement comes after a brief period of reflection following the expiration of his deal with Lazio earlier this summer. In a heartfelt post shared with his millions of followers on social media, Pedro expressed a deep sense of gratitude for the life he has led since bursting onto the scene as a tireless youngster from Tenerife. He wrote: 'I feel the time has come. The time to take a step forward and begin a new chapter in my life. I leave proud of having lived my dream and of all the people who were by my side to make it happen. Thank you, football, for making me so happy.'
Reflecting on his modest beginnings and the sheer scale of his eventual success, Pedro's video message revisited the moment he first stepped onto the pitch for the Blaugrana. The veteran attacker recalled the nerves and excitement of his debut, noting how far he had come since those early days in Catalonia. 'Even today I remember the noise, thousands of people in the stands and a 20-year-old boy from Tenerife waiting on the touchline, right here. That day I stepped onto a football pitch and opened the doors to another life. At that moment it was impossible to imagine what would happen next,' he stated.
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Pedro's legacy is inextricably linked with the golden era of Barcelona, where he formed part of arguably the greatest club side in history. During his glittering spell at Camp Nou, the Spaniard lifted five La Liga titles, three Copas del Rey, and three Champions Leagues among numerous other honors. His success continued in England with Chelsea, where he added a Premier League title, an FA Cup, and a Europa League trophy to his impressive cabinet.
In his retirement address, the Spaniard was quick to acknowledge the significance of his time in the Catalan capital and the pride he felt representing La Roja on the biggest stages. He looked back at his trophy-laden spell with a sense of wonder, admitting that his achievements exceeded his wildest childhood dreams. 'Being part of the best Barca in history was a privilege. We won everything and amazed the world. My heart will always be with Barca. And one day, almost without believing it, I became a world champion and a starter in the World Cup final,' he explained.
Success in London and a new start
When the time came to leave Barcelona in 2015, Pedro took his talents to the Premier League, signing for Chelsea. While some questioned if he could adapt to the physicality of English football, he quickly silenced his critics by becoming a key performer at Stamford Bridge. By the time he hung up his boots, the Spaniard boasted a remarkable club tally of 187 goals and 113 assists in 776 appearances across all competitions.
The winger spoke warmly of his time in the United Kingdom, crediting the experience with helping him mature both on and off the pitch. Moving to a new league after spending his entire life in Spain provided a fresh challenge that he embraced fully. 'London taught me to start again from zero, to discover another culture and to grow as a person,' he remarked, highlighting how much he valued the personal development that accompanied his sporting success in the Premier League.
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The Italian chapter and final farewell
The final act of Pedro's illustrious career took place in Italy, where he achieved the rare feat of playing for both Roma and Lazio. After a single season with the Giallorossi, he made a controversial cross-city switch to join Lazio in 2021.
Switching to Italian to address his final fans, Pedro delivered a moving tribute to the country that welcomed him as an elder statesman of the game. 'Italy… Italy touched my heart. I arrived as a veteran and you treated me like a son,' he said. He concluded his retirement message with a broad range of acknowledgments for those who shared his journey. 'Today I return to where it all began, to close a wonderful chapter. I feel it's the right time. Thanks to my teammates: the best thing wasn't the titles, it was all of you. Thanks to the clubs that opened their doors to me. Thanks to the coaches who believed in me. Thanks to the fans for all their affection. And thanks to my children, my family and my friends.'
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