Pedri calls for UEFA to 'look into' referee Szymon Marciniak’s performance as Barcelona star claims 'every 50/50' decision went Inter's way in epic Champions League semi-final clash
Pedri has urged UEFA to 'look into' referee Szymon Marciniak’s performance in Barcelona's Champions League semi-final second leg defeat to Inter.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Pedri alleged Barcelona were unfairly treated
- Hansi Flick backed Pedri's claim
- Barcelona crashed out of UCL semi-finals