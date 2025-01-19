FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Pedri admits Real Madrid and Atletico are La Liga title favourites as Barcelona 'will have to win all remaining games' to finish top of table following Getafe draw

PedriBarcelonaGetafe vs BarcelonaGetafeLaLigaReal MadridAtletico Madrid

Pedri has admitted that Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are the favourites to win La Liga this season after Barcelona's draw at Getafe.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Pedri ruled out Barcelona out of title race
  • Real Madrid and Atletico favourites to win La Liga
  • Barca held to 1-1 draw by Getafe
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱