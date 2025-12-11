AFP
Paulo Dybala a 'mix of dream, illusion and reality' for Boca Juniors as Argentine giants confirm plan to reunite Roma star with 'agent' Leandro Paredes
Boca Juniors confirm ambitious Dybala plan
The prospect of Dybala swapping the historic monuments of Rome for the fervent atmosphere of La Bombonera has long been a topic of whispers in South American football, but those quiet rumours have now been given a voice by the Boca Juniors hierarchy. Delgado, a key member of the club's Football Council, has openly discussed the club's desire to recruit La Joya.
Speaking to the media regarding the club's future transfer targets, Delgado did not shy away when asked about the Roma playmaker.
“Dream, illusion or reality? Dybala is a mix of all of this,” Delgado explained. “We hope to be able to make the necessary effort to bring him here, regardless of whether there is a possibility or not. The only thing I know is that his contract expires in June 2026. We will evaluate the situation and see what happens.”
Contract situation offers glimmer of hope
The Argentine forward is approaching the final six months of his deal with the Giallorossi, meaning he could start negotiating with clubs as of January with the view of making a free transfer at the end of the 2025-26 season.
While Dybala remains a key figure in Serie A, the lack of a contract renewal at the Stadio Olimpico has fuelled speculation that his time in Europe could be drawing to a close. Boca Juniors, led by president and club legend Juan Roman Riquelme, have made a habit of targeting elite veterans looking for an emotional return to South America. The arrival of Edinson Cavani previously proved that the club have the pull to attract global stars, and the hierarchy views Dybala as the next logical 'marquee' signing to elevate the club's status on the continental stage. However, the financial disparity between European wages and Argentine budgets remains the "illusion" part of Delgado's equation, requiring a massive financial package or a significant wage cut from the player.
The Leandro Paredes factor
Boca’s pursuit of Dybala is significantly strengthened by the presence of his close friend and World Cup-winning teammate, Leandro Paredes, who has already made the emotional journey home. The midfielder returned to Boca Juniors in July after activating a special clause in his own Roma contract, fulfilling his promise to return to the club while still in his prime. Since his arrival, Paredes has become the heartbeat of the Boca midfield, but his influence extends beyond the pitch.
Paredes and Dybala share a bond that goes beyond football, cemented during their time together in Italy and with the national team. It is an open secret in Buenos Aires that Paredes is acting as a de facto agent for the club. In multiple interviews leading up to his own return, Paredes publicly admitted to "driving Dybala crazy" about joining Boca, even joking that he told his daughter "Uncle Paulo" would eventually come with them.
What comes next?
For now, Dybala remains a Roma player, tasked with navigating the demanding Serie A schedule. However, Delgado’s comments have undeniably placed pressure on the Italian club. By publicly declaring their intent to "make the effort," Boca Juniors have signalled that they are not merely passive admirers but active participants in the race for his signature.
As January looms, the situation will become clearer. If Roma fail to tie their talisman down to a new deal before the New Year, the "illusion" Delgado speaks of could rapidly solidify into a concrete proposal. In the meantime, he will line up for Roma when they take on Celtic in the Europa League on Thursday evening.
