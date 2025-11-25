Getty Images Sport
Paul Scholes sensationally admits he uses Man Utd ticket touts as Red Devils icon blasts 'different club' for freezing legends out
Scholes reveals Old Trafford ticket troubles
Scholes was speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast and touched on the issues he has faced in securing tickets to watch United play in recent years.
While he noted that it has now been 13 years since he hung up his boots and departed the club as a player - following a storied career in which he won 11 Premier League titles - he expressed a desire for a clearer line of communication to exist between the club and former players.
This revelation that he has used ticket touts to gain resold Old Trafford tickets paints an uncomfortable picture, which reflects the state of United as a club in recent times, something Scholes has often spoken out on.
'Am I allowed to say that?' - Scholes explains embarrassing situation
"It's a very different football club to the club we knew," Scholes began. "I don't know about you Nicky, you worked there quite recently, but I don't really know anybody there."
Butt agreed: "I don't know anybody there."
Scholes continued: "I have four season tickets so we use them... my son uses them every single week. You get people asking [for tickets]. I've had a Salford lad who wants to go to the game this week - a couple of tickets. So I've had to ring a tout? Am I allowed to say that? Honestly, I know a tout."
Butt explains shocking season ticket threats
"My lad has got the same thing," Butt explained. "If you don't use them three times you get them taken off you.
"I've had an email saying ‘you're having your ticket taken off you’. So I rang them up and said can I speak to somebody about this please? And they go ‘who am I speaking to please?’, and I go Nicky Butt and they go, ‘OK, well who's that?’"
Scholes joked: "Who's that? Is that the one who used to play for Newcastle?"
"I couldn't really say it but I felt like saying: I played about 450 games for this club!" Butt concluded.
The club is 'different', Scholes concludes
"I'm not complaining about that," Scholes said about not receiving special treatment. "That's just the way it is and the way it happens. Just because you played for the club, you're not entitled to stuff."
Host Paddy McGuinness interjected: "Hang on a minute! The amount of games you played, your life-long service as a player for United, you gave everything to the club."
Scholes replied: "Yeah, but we only played for them. You're going back 13 years now for the last time I played. We don't mind paying for them, we just don't know who to ring because the club is just different, it's a different football club."
Man Utd response amidst shocked fan reaction
Though Mail Sport report that Manchester United have said that they would ‘issue legends such as Scholes and Butt tickets if approached directly’, the lack of communication with some of the club’s biggest legends of the modern era is, nevertheless, a big problem. Fans have already expressed their discontentment at the situation on social media and the issue may gain notoriety after these admissions.
