'He doesn't get this club!' - Paul Scholes launches furious attack on Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim over style of play as legendary midfielder claims current manager doesn't 'entertain people'
No case for Amorim's defence
Amorim's system uses three central defenders and high-pushing wing-backs, which is a departure from the traditional four-man defence ingrained in the club's history. And Scholes has been particularly vocal in his unhappiness, arguing that the tactical approach does not fit the "risk and entertainment" philosophy the club is famous for. Scholes claimed that the club's hierarchy, Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox, "don't have a clue" about the club's identity if they thought Amorim's system would fit. He has criticised the team's perceived lack of creativity and the manager's handling of players like Kobbie Mainoo.
Despite leading United to their first win at Anfield since 2016 in November and receiving a Manager of the Month award in October, Scholes and others believe the manager's stubbornness with his system is the primary issue.
Scholes: 'Go for the throat every single time'
Speaking to The Good, The Bad, The Football podcast, Scholes said: "I don’t think the manager gets the club, full stop. I just don’t think he’s the right man. Man United is about risk and entertainment, more than anything. Having fans on the edge of their seats f***ing ready to go. Wingers who beat people. Shots on goal. Bits of skill. There’s nothing there. That’s from the club. We talk about this is a different club – they’ve got Omar Berrada, Jason Wilcox who are probably brilliant at their job, brilliant at what they do. They’re not Man United. They don’t have a clue what it’s like to buy a Manchester United player, to bring a Manchester United manager in. If you go to Sporting Lisbon and watch, they played three at the back. Right away, that’s a no. Man United never do that. They can’t do that. They just can’t, it’s been proven over years and years and years. And I’m talking about even before Sir Alex Ferguson, it was always 4-4-1-1 or 4-4-2. Entertaining people. He hasn’t got that in him.
Scholes added: "He brought four defenders on against West Ham. If we go 1-0 up, the manager always said ‘two, three, four.’ I remember once, I think we were playing Chelsea. We went 1-0 up and we sat back a little bit. Now, Chelsea were a good team. The manager went absolutely nuts after the game. That doesn’t happen here. When you score one, you score two. You go for the throat every single time. I just don’t think he gets it."
Scholes' changing relationship with United
Once the midfield maestro who covered every blade of Old Trafford grass to an adoring crowd, and his major honours include an English record 11 Premier League titles, two UEFA Champions League trophies, three FA Cups, and two League Cups. But Scholes has revealed he’s been relegated to buying tickets off touts just to get into the ground. Scholes said: "I have four season tickets so we use them... my son uses them every single week. You get people asking [for tickets]. I've had a Salford lad who wants to go to the game this week - a couple of tickets. So I've had to ring a tout? Am I allowed to say that? Honestly, I know a tout."
Bournemouth test awaits Amorim
United coasted past Wolves to land a much-needed 4-1 win and are expected to ease past Bournemouth on Monday evening. But, a word of caution, the Cherries have won their last two Premier League away games against Old Trafford, beating them 3-0 both times. All eyes will be on the starting line-up and whether Kobbie Mainoo is handed a starting berth, with it being well-known that the England international is keen to leave after not starting a single league game for the club this season.
