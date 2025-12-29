AFP
Paul Pogba thanks inspirational Cristiano Ronaldo after picking up Comeback Player of the Year prize at Globe Soccer Awards
'Nightmare is over'
In October 2024, the former Juventus man said his "nightmare was over" after a successful appeal over his doping ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The France midfielder said he never knowingly did anything wrong, while expressing his desire to move on from this "hugely distressing period".
He said in a statement: "Finally, the nightmare is over. I can look forward to the day when I can follow my dreams again. I always stated that I never knowingly breached World Anti-Doping Agency regulations when I took a nutritional supplement prescribed to me by a doctor, which does not affect or enhance the performance of male athletes. I play with integrity and, although I must accept that this is a strict liability offence, I want to place on record my thanks to the Court of Arbitration for Sport's judges who heard my explanation. This has been a hugely distressing period in my life because everything I have worked so hard for has been put on hold."
Pogba wins award after making return
The 32-year-old was allowed to return to training in January 2025 but it wasn't until this summer that a club signed him, with Monaco securing his signature after Juventus had previously terminated his contract. Since then, he has made three appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit and at the weekend, Pogba won the Best Comeback Award at the Globe Soccer Awards 2025 in Dubai. In his acceptance speech, he was quick to thank his family following a trying period, which included his brother Mathias being part of a blackmailing operation against him.
He said, via Marca: "It wasn't easy... It was a very important moment for me, in my life, to see what really, the people that were really there for you, the people that really love you when you are outside the shiny moment. This award means a lot, for me and for my wife...we've gone through so much together. She helped me a lot, and my kids kept me smiling."
Pogba thanks Ronaldo
Pogba has known Ronaldo for nearly 20 years after spending some of his fledgling footballing years at United's academy before they got to play alongside one another back in 2021-22. Following the Portuguese's departure to Al-Nassr, the France international had nothing but praise for the forward.
He said in late 2022: "Ronaldo's discipline was unbelievable - I've never seen that. Discipline is on another level. I see professional players, many players, they are very professional, they come early, they all make recoveries and things like that. But someone who has been there every day and doesn't stop - that's Cristiano."
And this weekend, he paid tribute to Ronaldo again, who was present at the ceremony.
Pogba added, "Cristiano, you are here, you have inspired all of us as a soccer player. You did this for the next generation. Big thank you, Cristiano."
- Getty
What comes next for Pogba?
The veteran will hope to get more game time in 2026 with Monaco, with his first chance coming on 3 January at home to Lyon in Ligue 1 action. It remains to be seen if the midfielder can hit the heights he did earlier on in his career. He may hold ambitions of playing for his country again but it seems a spot in the France squad for the 2026 World Cup is a distant pipe dream.
