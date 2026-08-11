Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
Liverpool FC v AS Monaco - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Alvino Hanafi

Paul Pogba suffers new injury blow during Monaco training camp

P. Pogba
Monaco
Ligue 1

Paul Pogba's difficult spell at AS Monaco has suffered another major blow after the midfielder broke down during a training session at St George's Park. The latest physical setback leaves the club anxiously waiting on medical scans as pre-season preparations are thrown into turmoil.

  • Fresh blow in pre-season

    Pogba's difficult spell at AS Monaco has suffered a fresh setback after the midfielder broke down during a training session. The 2018 World Cup winner was forced to leave the pitch prematurely while at the club's pre-season training camp at St George's Park.

    During a passing drill, the midfielder let out a cry before collapsing to the turf. According Maxi Foot, he was quickly attended by medical staff and supported off the pitch by two members of the Monaco backroom team, leaving team-mates visibly concerned.

    • Advertisement
  • Liverpool FC v AS Monaco - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Sidelined after brief return

    The latest injury comes just as Pogba was beginning to integrate back into full group training sessions following a troubled period. Having missed large chunks of action due to a series of physical issues, he had managed only a brief appearance in pre-season so far.

    Head coach Filipe Luís had recently expressed optimism about reintegrating the experienced midfielder into the squad. At 33 years old, the Frenchman is once again facing an uphill battle to regain full match fitness and consistency.

  • Uncertainty for Monaco

    The timing of this fresh setback could not be worse for the Ligue 1 club as they finalise their preparations for the new campaign. Monaco's hierarchy had previously noted that pre-season assessments would be crucial in determining the player's long-term future at the club.

    With his physical condition remaining a persistent concern, management will now await the results of medical scans to gauge the true severity of the issue. Both the player and the coaching staff face an anxious wait to see how long he might be sidelined.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • imago-sport-1080239008.jpgABACAPRESS

    Race against time

    As Monaco look ahead to their upcoming competitive fixtures, the immediate focus shifts to managing the squad's depth in midfield. The coaching staff must now plan without one of their most high-profile names while he undergoes rehabilitation.

    Whether this latest hurdle proves to be a minor scare or a longer-term absence remains to be seen. For now, the priority is supporting the midfielder through another frustrating chapter in his career.

Club Friendlies
Coventry City crest
Coventry City
COV
Monaco crest
Monaco
ASM