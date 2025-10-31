ANOTHER Paul Pogba injury blow as Monaco ace is ruled out of this weekend's Ligue 1 clash with debut delayed again

Just as anticipation built around Pogba’s long-awaited return to competitive football, the Monaco star has suffered another unfortunate setback. The 32-year-old picked up an ankle injury during Thursday’s training session, ruling him out of Saturday’s Ligue 1 fixture against Paris FC. Monaco boss Sebastien Pocognoli had raised hopes earlier in the week by suggesting Pogba could finally be named in the matchday squad, potentially ending his 26-month absence from professional football.

Pogba last played for Juventus in September 2023 before being handed a doping suspension that initially ran for four years but was later reduced to 18 months. He had spent the last three months on a rigorous fitness programme following his June arrival at Monaco, working to rebuild both physical strength and sharpness after a long layoff. His debut was already delayed once due to a minor knock before the Angers match, and this latest ankle issue now prolongs his wait for a first appearance in Ligue 1.

Monaco confirmed that they are awaiting confirmation of the injury’s severity but remain hopeful that Pogba will only be sidelined for a further two weeks. “We are awaiting confirmation of the severity, but it’s hoped he’ll only miss two weeks,” Pocognoli told reporters. “We’re all disappointed,” he added, explaining that the team now hopes to have the Frenchman fit in time for their home clash with Rennes on November 22.